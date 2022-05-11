Brutal Restaurant Beating Update: New Iberia Police Looking For Additional Suspect

Joeniecia Sada Garrette (Benjamin) is the latest suspect to be identified in the brutal beating that happened at Pedro's restaurant off Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia on April 8th.

Video footage below showed multiple people attacking and beating another woman, stomping, punching, and kicking her both in the restaurant and in the parking lot.

Arrest Warrants have been issued for Garrette (Benjamin) on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Criminal Conspiracy

Inciting a Felony

If you know the whereabouts of Garrette (Benjamin) contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

Three other people have already been arrested in connection with the incident.

Leotia Davis-29 years old

Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

Kayla Warner-31 years old (ARRESTED)

Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

Leetra Davis-31 years old

Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

One of the original suspects - Talin Mccoy - was cleared of wrongdoing, according to NIPD.

