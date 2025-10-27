Rumors have been swirling since news broke that LSU parted ways with head coach Brian Kelly, not just about what’s next for the Tigers, but about who is paying the price tag to make it happen.

According to a report from Travers Mackel at WDSU, LSU Board of Supervisors Chairman Scott Ballard confirmed that the buyout for Kelly’s contract will come from self-generated athletic funds and private donors, not state education money. But the biggest revelation?

Sources also tell WDSU that one major private donor is reportedly covering the bulk of the buyout.

Who Could the Mystery Donor Be?

The identity of that donor has not been made public, and may never be. That hasn’t stopped speculation across Louisiana and college football circles.

Online chatter has pointed fingers at familiar names tied to LSU athletics, including Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves and even Shaquille O’Neal, both longtime supporters of the university and its sports programs.

But as of now, those rumors remain just that... rumors. No official confirmation has been made by LSU or anyone close to the situation.

LSU Board Chair: “No State or Academic Money Is Being Used”

Ballard stressed that fans and taxpayers shouldn’t worry about education funds being diverted to pay off Kelly’s contract.

“We are not taking anything here from education or academics,” Ballard said. “This is purely for athletics… It’s not coming from the English department, the French department, the business school, or scholarships.”

He also addressed speculation that Governor Jeff Landry influenced the decision, calling the governor “intense but not involved” in coaching or contract details.

LSU’s Future After Kelly

Despite the controversy and curiosity surrounding the buyout, Ballard expressed confidence in LSU’s direction.

“LSU requires a great coach — we are the best coaching job in the country,” he said.

As the university looks ahead to its next chapter, the story behind this mystery donor and how much influence they may have within LSU athletics remains a Louisiana sports mystery.