Buc-ee’s Announces 10 New Locations – Is Louisiana Getting Another Location?

One of the fastest-growing and most popular brands along the nation's interstates has announced another major expansion.

Buc-ee's has named ten cities that will soon host a new location. It's always a major investment of land, but each rest station you visit seems to always be packed. Often, it seems less like a gas station and more like a small city in and of itself.

Buc-ee's is famous for its freshly made snacks, sandwiches, and jerky. They also have a selection of baked goods and a deli with a variety of hot food options, which is unusual for a convenience store. Buc-ee's offers a vast array of products, including snacks, beverages, clothing, gifts, and Texas-themed souvenirs - some of which you can now get locally.

Many people visit Buc-ee's not only for convenience but also to shop for unique items. Buc-ee's is known for its exceptionally clean facilities, including spacious and well-maintained restrooms. Cleanliness is a top priority for the chain, and this reputation sets it apart from many other convenience stores and rest stops. Buc-ee's is often seen as a quintessential Texas experience. The chain embraces a Texas-themed aesthetic, with giant beaver mascots, Texas-themed merchandise, and a strong focus on Texas culture.

But it's expanded well beyond Texas, and its influence is continuing to grow. Here are the newest locations announced by the company.

What About Louisiana?

There is one location in north Louisiana that is currently underway, but that is the only planned Buc-ee's location in the state on the schedule for right now.

Of course, we know that Acadiana has been clamoring for its own Buc-ee's for years, and while I-10 is certainly getting some love from the chain, south Louisiana does not appear to be on its radar. Yet.