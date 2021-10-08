Build Your Ghost Hunting Equipment Kit On A Budget

Halloween is right around the corner and in the spirit of the season, you may want to book a night at a haunted hotel or visit a location known for its paranormal activity.

ThinkStock

If that's the case, you're going to need equipment to capture the sights and sounds of your adventure as well as scientific devices to help you debunk or back up your findings.

Ghost Hunting Equipment On A Budget:

1. Video Camera - I would say the first piece of equipment you need is a video camera. If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Same thing goes with ghost hunting, if you're in a location where you experience paranormal activity and you don't document it, did it really happen? You don't have to ghost hunt at night, but if you want to from time to time, then you need a budget-friendly video camera that has night vision.

2. A Digital Voice Recorder - The most common piece of evidence that most hunters get of paranormal activity is noises. You could catch ghost-hunting "lightning in a bottle" and get a Class A EVP (electronic voice phenomena) responding to your question or just catch all the creepy sounds you're hearing in the location.

ThinkStock

3. Electromagnetic Field Reader - Many scientists in the ghost hunting field believe that spirits are made up of electromagnetic energy. If you're hearing and seeing a lot of paranormal activity in the location you're in, whip out the EMF meter to sweep the location. This could give you some scientific measurements to back up your findings.

4. Night Vision Trail Camera - I've seen many ghost hunters use motion-activated night vision trail cameras in the "hot spots" around a location to either debunk or catch evidence to support their case. I've linked the mini versions so it's easier to pack in your kit and will take up less room.

Photo by Erik Müller on Unsplash

5. Infrared Temperature Gun - It's believed in the ghost hunting field that when a spirit attempts to manifest (you can see it with your own eyes), that the temperature in that location will drop significantly. When you feel cold spots in a room, you can record the temperature change between the cold spot and the rest of the location.

The items above are the perfect combination for a ghost hunting kit on a budget. If you're wanting to spend more money and get more items for your kit, check out the equipment below:

6. REM Pod - We talked earlier in the article about how the thought is that spirits are made up of electromagnetic energy. Ghost Hunters use the REM Pod in many ways. It can be used to sense elevated electromagnetic fields and temperature changes in a location. It will notify you when changes occur with different lights and sounds depending on the strength of the change. It can also be used to communicate with spirits by asking them to set off the lights on the REM Pod to respond to questions.

Photo by Gabriel on Unsplash

7. Spirit Box - The Spirit Box is used to communicate with spirits. It sweeps radio frequencies at a very high rate to create a white noise frequency that many believe in the ghost hunting field is the same frequency that spirits can speak through. Take caution with this piece of equipment, Zak Bagans from Ghost Adventures says that communicating to spirits this way can be dangerous.

8. Infrared Camera - With this device, you can see all the different heat signatures in the location. We talked earlier about how it's believed that when a spirit is trying to manifest, that the temperature will drop around it. Also if your hunting at night, it could help you actually see something off in the distance that your eyes are playing tricks on you with.

Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

Lastly, if you're looking for a kit that you can get all the basics in one purchase with, check out the ghost hunting equipment kits below:

Happy ghost hunting and make sure you share any evidence you capture with us so we can write an article about you on our website and mobile app.