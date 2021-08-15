St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Captain Ginny Higgins says a man drowned this afternoon at the Catahoula Locks.

Deputies were called out to the location just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon to find that 59-year-old George Barras of St. Martinville dead.

Officials say they were told that Barras was walking along the bank when he slipped into the water and drowned.

People that were on the scene tried to grab him out of the water, and when they were able they did give the man CPR, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Facts About Impaired Driving

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars

It's Hot; Let's Think About Fall

Things That You End Up With In Your Home