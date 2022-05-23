Louisiana Toddler Tragically Drowns at Margaritaville in Biloxi

A fun vacation suddenly turned tragic when a Louisiana family's 2-year-old child drown to death at Margaritaville Resort Sunday in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Sunday afternoon (05/22/22) a Louisiana family on vacation at Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Ms. suffered an unthinkable tragedy when the family's 2-year-old drowned in a swimming pool on the property.

Nola.com "The child was taken to Merit Health System in Biloxi where he was pronounced dead, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer."

Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police Department confirms the family was from Louisiana on vacation at the resort.

Authorities say a lifeguard was on duty at the time of the incident.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer tells Nola.com that "his office doesn’t release names in a pediatric death."

