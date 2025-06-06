LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) – Need a weekend escape without blowing your budget? We’ve got you covered. These one-tank trips from Acadiana let you explore, unwind, and enjoy a quick getaway—all without driving too far or refueling multiple times.

From hidden Louisiana gems to charming towns in nearby states, here are 10 easy road trips that start right here in Cajun Country.

Travel Tips for a One-Tank Adventure

Plan your route and check gas prices along the way

Keep snacks and drinks on hand to avoid unnecessary stops

Bring cash—some small towns still operate that way!

Book lodging in advance if you’re planning an overnight stay

Where Will Your Tank Take You?

From local legends to quiet coastal escapes, these easy trips prove that adventure doesn’t have to come with a high fuel bill. So fill up the tank, roll down the windows, and hit the road—because the best memories are only a few hours away.