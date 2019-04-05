On April 3rd 1955, Elvis Presley was arrested for speeding in Caddo Parish. The King was in cuffs for doing 80 mph in a 60 mph zone. Here's a brief rundown of the encounter between Louisiana State Police and Elvis (from the LSP Facebook Page):

On this day in 1955 (April 3rd), a Trooper made a traffic stop on a pink and white ’54 Cadillac. The car was being driven by none other than ELVIS PRESLEY. 20-year-old Presley was stopped on US 171 in Caddo Parish for driving 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.

After producing his Tennessee driver’s license, Presley was taken into custody and carried to the Caddo Parish Jail where he posted a bond of $25 for traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. One can only imagine he was “All Shook Up” because of this. Maybe this is where he got the idea for “Jailhouse Rock…”

Well, late yesterday evening, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office released more details about Elvis' Caddo Parish arrest including his arrest report.

While I'm not a big fan of anyone getting arrested, its just kinda cool to know Elvis was cruising the same roads I do in his Pink Cadillac.