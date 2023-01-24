SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - Cajun Harley-Davidson in Scott hosts many great events each month. Whether it be chili, gumbo, or jambalaya cookoffs to benefits various charities, HOG rallies, or even parties with Elvis, Cajun HD is the place to be on Saturdays.

Well, Saturday, January 28th will be no different as our local Harley Davidson chapter will host a Punt-Pass-Kick Competition for kids of all ages! This is the 3rd annual event and Cajun HD Marketing Director Shannon Wilkerson says it's not only a fun event but is a great way for local talent to be put on display for coaches to look at.

This is a great way for youth athletes from 1st through 12th grades. It is fun for the athletes and parents to see these kids participate. Local coaches are invited to see the talent coming their way.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and the competition will be held in the grassy area between Cajun HD and Don's. And, don't worry, if this week's rains make that grassy area unusuable the competition will still go on.

Kids will be divided into the following brackets:

1st & 2nd Grade

3rd & 4th Grade

5th & 6th Grade

7th & 8th Grade

9th - 12th Grades

The event is FREE to the public. Wilkerson says the Punt-Pass-Kick Competition is being presented by the Lafayette Swampcats and America's Flag Football.

The Lafayette Swampcats and America's Flag Football are local organizations that support safe football for young athletes.

The competition will begin at 10:00 a.m. There will be awards given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, as well as participation awards.

