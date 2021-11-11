Cam Newton Returns to NFL – Inks Deal with Carolina Panthers

According to reports, Cam Newton is back in the NFL. He has re-signed with his old team, the Carolina Panthers, after their starting quarterback has gone down with an injury.

It looks like the Saints will see an old divisional rival back taking snaps in the Black & Blue.

After spending time with the New England Patriots, it became clear that there was going to be an interesting Quarterback situation under Bill Belichick after they drafted Mac Jones. That situation got a little less interesting when the Patriots chose Jones as their guy, leaving Newton to take his football and go home.

