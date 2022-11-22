Ready. Set. Gleaux!

We’ve been hearing those words for 19 years now as runners and walkers across Acadiana have been lighting up Camellia Boulevard in the fight against cancer.

The 19th annual Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run will happen on Thanksgiving Eve as participants will light up the sky by wearing things that glow. This a different kind of 5K. Usually, walk/runs happen during the daytime but this fantastic event happens at night time as participants will either run the 5K or walk the 1-mile course.

Course Map loading...

All participants will receive a gleaux-in-the-dark Camellia Crossing t-shirt, gleaux accessories, and a food and drink wristband to the official Camellia Crossing after party.

Food and Drink Options loading...

Teams of family, friends, and co-workers will come together to help Miles Perret Cancer Services continue its mission to help families fight, survive, and live with cancer. The money raised by the event will stay in Acadiana.

As you will see in the schedule below, Camellia Boulevard will close down at 5:30 p.m. and will not re-open again until 8:30 p.m.

Camellia Crossing Schedule loading...

Camellia Crossing is just one of many fundraisers for Miles Perret Cancer Services that includes Games Across Acadiana, the MPCS Triathlon, and the Benefit Concert that has featured such big music names like Clint Black, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, and Randy Travis.

To learn more about Miles Perret Cancer Services - their story, their mission, and how they put it all into motion - just go to milesperret.org. For the past 20 years, MPCS has made a big impact for thousands of families in Acadiana.

