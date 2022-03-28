UPDATE:

Officials with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office say they have found the body of a missing elderly man.

While they do not suspect foul play, they say they are investigating the circumstances after Segura's body was found today.

ORIGINAL: (3:51 A.M.)

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office for Lastie Joseph Segura.

According to deputy Katherine Breaux, Sheriff Tommy Romero says they are searching for the man who was last seen Saturday evening at around 5:30.

They are asking anyone who might see Segura contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. The man is described by officials as being 89-years-old. He has blue eyes and white hair.

The man was last known to be wearing a white shirt along with rubber boots.

If you see him, please call the Iberia Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711. You can also submit information via the Iberia Parish Sheriff's app.

