Can You Help Rayne Police Find a Fugitive?

Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are featuring a case out of Rayne this week in effort to help the Rayne Police Department capture a fugitive.

Would you be able to help law enforcement find this man?

Rayne Police officials are looking for 20-year-old Ty Dudley Savoy who is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

The Aggravated Assault charge stems from an incident involving a gun.

Officials describe Savoy as a while male is around five feet, eight inches tall. The man is thought to weigh around 130 pounds.

Savoy has black hair and his eyes are brown.

The last place that police say Savoy could be located was at 928 Comeaux Road in Rayne.

How Can We Help?

According to officials at Acadia Crime Stoppers there are a couple of different ways that people can anonymously give detetvies information about the case. You can anonymounsly give information by calling the Acadia Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

Another way you can anonymously give information to officials is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

