There is a lot of time and energy that goes into making a hit television show. In addition to the writing, the plot, the storyline, and creating characters, those who create these iconic shows have to include one more rather important theatrical device.

The device I am speaking of is the setting. You know, where the action takes place. Think of all of your favorite shows currently and from days gone by. If the writers had not set those stories in the particular places they did, just imagine how differently the show and perhaps its longevity would have been affected.

NBC

In many cases, the city or locale of a TV show becomes almost an alternative character. I know, for example on the Golden Girls and on The Andy Griffith Show there were actually songs created about the "cities" that those programs called home.

Fox

Some television shows like to remain ambiguous about their location. For example, the long-running animated series The Simpsons is set in a town called Springfield. However, we've yet to be told which of the many "Springfields" in the country that Bart, Homer, Marge, and the others hail from.

Sometimes the settings for our favorite shows are "made up" places. You know like Mockingbird Heights for The Munsters or Mayfield for the Cleavers and their two boys Wally and Beaver, but then again I don't think a real city would want to lay claim as to being the home for Herman, Lilly, Eddie, and poor, poor Marilyn.

So, you call yourself a TV fan? Well, let's see how well you do in our location location location quiz. We've got ten different TV shows, your mission, tell us what town or place they were set in.

Well, let's see just how much you remember from those days before Netflix and chill. It's ten shows and ten places you should know.