How Louisiana Are You? Take Our Quiz, You Might Be Surprised

According to Only in Your State, you can't claim to be an official 'Louisianian' unless you've done these things.

I've lived in Louisiana for the majority of my life... from 1980 to 1990 with my family when my father was transferred to Barksdale AFB...Then again in 1996 and1997 after I finished undergrad and then yet again from 2004 till now... I've been neck-deep in all things Mardi Gras for longer than I can remember and I love to explore all that Louisiana has to offer, but I can't say I've ever started a pot of rice before my morning coffee or hung bags of pennies in water to ward off flies... But I'm willing to try it!

Of the thirteen ways Only in Your State says you can be a true Louisianian, I've only done six... Clearly, I've walked down the street with a beer and hit up a drive-thru daiquiri store... But what else am I guilty of? And are these really the things that constitute whether or not you're a true Louisianian? We decided to make our own list. How many items can you check off? Inquiring minds want to know!

1. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... cut out your window screens to use as crawfish nets.

2. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... fought over the squirrel head!

3. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... have a cabinet full of Mardi Gras cups (I maintain Mardi Gras cups are fine china! J/S!)

4. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... worn flip-flops to church!

5. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... sworn you'd never vote for another Edwards!

6. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... dodged ant hills at your school's field day!

7. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... if you start the day in long pants and a jacket and end it in shorts and a t-shirt!

8. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... peed off the porch!

9. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... if your bass boat note is bigger than your house note.

10. You might be from Louisiana if you've ever... caused a 25 car pile-up to stop and pick up roadkill!

