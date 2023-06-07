NEW YORK (KPEL News) - Wildfires in Canada have been sending a lot of smoke our way, with major American cities like New York looking almost apocalyptic.

Hundreds of wildfires have been burning around Canada, from British Columbia and Alberta in the west, as well as Nova Scotia and Quebec in the east. But while Canada is in turmoil, American cities are also struggling under a thick blanket of smoke.

Photos from New York City show just how bad it is, like this image from Times Square.

Just how smoked-filled are the skies above New York? Here's a look at Times Square. Credit: Pio Ferro loading...

According to WSYR in Syracuse:

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, jumped to 172 for Syracuse Tuesday afternoon, which is an unhealthy level for everyone regardless of overall health conditions. New York City ranked among the worst air quality in the world Tuesday, according to IQAir.

The most recent update, however, shows the Air Quality Index in Syracuse is 411, which is deemed hazardous.

It's not much better in the rest of the northeast.

Will Louisiana Be Impacted

The good news for Louisiana is that current weather patterns show the smoke cycling out to the Atlantic rather than dipping further down south. Multiple weather maps, including an interactive one at the New York Times website, shows wind patterns taking the haze out to see, but some of that haze could get as low as North Carolina.

But Louisiana isn't without risk. Back in 2021, Louisiana's national forest, Kisatchie, saw several wildfires.

What to Do During an Air Quality Alert

Follow these simple tips to stay safe when there is an air quality alert, according to the National Weather Service.

Stay Informed. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite weather news station

Stay inside if possible, particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems, are a senior or child

If you must go out, try to limit the amount of time you are out to strictly essential activities

Minimize your use of items that increase pollution, such as cars, gas powered lawn mowers and other vehicles

Do not burn debris or other items during an air quality alert