Imagine that you are twenty-five years old, and the doctor tells you that you have bone cancer. I would think that if you are told that news then you must wonder about what the future holds.

Family, friends, and members of the Broussard community are going to rally around firefighter Alex Bourque as he will be battling cancer. One of the ways in which people who work at the City of Broussard and those who are part of the Broussard Fire Department will help is to donate blood. You can help by coming to donate blood too.

On Monday, June 14 the two entities are teaming up with Our Lady of Lourdes to hold a blood drive from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Broussard City Hall. As you can imagine when you are faced with battling cancer, there will always be expenses that your insurance won't cover. By donating blood, that will help offset some of the costs of medical expenses.

According to the organizers of the event, Alex is a person who constantly goes above and beyond to serve his community in his capacity as a firefighter. Now he, his wife, his child and the one they have on the way, will have a struggle ahead of them. Can you help?

Can You Only Give Blood On Monday, June 14?

If you are not able to make it to the blood drive at Broussard City Hall this Monday, then you can go to Our Lady of Lourdes to donate some blood. You can even call and make and appointment. The biggest part of donating at the Lourdes facility is to make sure that you tell them that you are donating blood in the name of Alex Bourque so that they can credit his account.

There are two Facebook groups that you can go to find out more information Alex and his events. Click https://www.facebook.com/events/808985956426999/?ref=newsfeed to find out specific information about the event, and/or to be a part of the Alex Bourque group, go to this address: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229555861961045

Click here for the link from the Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center on how to schedule on appointment.