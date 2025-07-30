A Louisiana woman is facing felony charges after investigators say her flashy social media posts led to her arrest for government benefits fraud.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, 35-year-old Candace Taylor of Slidell was arrested Monday after a months-long investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

According to FOX 8, Taylor allegedly underreported her income to receive Medicaid benefits while her businesses reportedly generated over $9.5 million between 2020 and 2024.

BBL, Lamborghini, and Social Media Raised Red Flags

Investigators say Taylor’s spending habits told a different story than her Medicaid applications. Records show she:

Deposited over $480,000 into her accounts

into her accounts Made $45,000+ in vehicle payments to Audi Finance

to Audi Finance Purchased cosmetic surgery and high-end jewelry

Wired $100,000 to an exotic car dealership and made a $13,000 payment toward a 2022 Lamborghini Urus

Taylor’s Instagram and Facebook reportedly showcased her luxury lifestyle, including posing with a green Lamborghini and sharing photos of designer items and jewelry.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill addressed the arrest with a pointed statement on X, saying:

“Public Service Announcement: No, you can’t buy a Lambo and plastic surgery while receiving Medicaid benefits.”

Arrest and Social Media Reaction

Taylor was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of government benefits fraud and released on a $10,000 bond. Shortly after her arrest, she posted to Facebook suggesting that there’s “more to the story.”

The case is just the latest instance where social media can often provide evidence for investigators, particularly in cases where lifestyle does not align with reported income.

State officials also noted that Taylor’s arrest is part of a broader effort to crack down on Medicaid fraud across Louisiana.