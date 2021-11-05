24-year-old Gilbert A. Lee, the inmate who escaped from a work crew assigned to Opelousas Police on Wednesday, was arrested Friday morning after a relative turned him in.

According to a press release from Opelousas PD, Lee was arrested by Leonville Police at the relative's home. Lee is being booked back into the St. Landry Parish Jail and faces a new charge of Simple Escape.

Lee was working at the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste recycling center in the 2700 block of West Landry Street when he walked off.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times