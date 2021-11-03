Inmate 24-year-old Gilbert A. Lee escaped on Wednesday from a work crew that was assigned to the Opelousas Police Department and St. Landry Parish law enforcement needs you to be on the lookout for him.

According to a press release from Opelousas PD, Lee was working at the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste recycling center in the 2700 block of West Landry Street when he walked off.

Gilbert A. Lee, mugshot from Opelousas Police Department

Description of Gilbert A. Lee

White Male

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes Wearing Black-Rimmed Glasses

Wearing Lime Green Inmate Top, Blue Jeans, and Black Rubber Boots

Last Seen

Headed north across W. Landry Street towards La. Hwy 104

If you come into contact with Lee, call law enforcement or call 911.

