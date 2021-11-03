Whether you know much about it or not, your chance to have your thoughts heard about the I-49 connector project is coming up this Thursday, November 4 at the Lafayette Science Museum.

There is going to be an Open House for the 1-49 Lafayette Connector Project this Thursday, but, if for some reason you are not able to be there in person, you can send a comment to the following address: comment@lafayetteconnector.com.

When you attend the meeting you will be able to look at the exhibits being provided by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Presenters say everyone will be able to look at the following:

End-to-end Alternatives display

A continuous multimedia presentation

Several other displays

According to officials, there will be staff members there to answer questions. Louisiana DOTD Shaw Wilson had the following to say about Thursday's open house:

We are gratified to see how the Lafayette Connector project has progressed and look forward to this next step. Public input is crucial to creating a Connector that works for Lafayette residents and all who travel along the corridor.

You'll be able to see all the displays, and you'll be able to comment on the options. If you would like to take a look at things now, you can click on i49vr.com. After the meeting on Thursday, you can find the materials at www.lafayetteconnector.com which will be up by Friday. There will also be a display of the materials in downtown Lafayette at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center at 101 Jefferson st. The display will stay up at the center through Friday, November 14.

According to organizers, if you need help in participating because you have a disability, you can make arrangements with Jennifer Bullock by calling 337-233-1515, extension 003. You can also email her via communications@lafayetteconnector.com.

Thursday's event will start at 4:30 in the afternoon, and it will conclude at 8 p.m.

