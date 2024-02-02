Multiple Fog-Related Traffic Accidents on Interstate 49 in Carencro, LA Result in Extensive Backup

Authorities are currently responding to at least two significant accidents on Interstate 49 southbound, impacting traffic in the Carencro area. The incident, reportedly located between Exit 4 and Exit 7, has led to considerable delays, with vehicles backed up for miles.

Eyewitnesses have reported that the area is experiencing severe fog, dramatically reducing visibility. One person reported a vehicle on the road earlier this morning, although we can't confirm that it was involved in either of the reported accidents.

UPDATE:

According to Louisiana State Police, there are two crashes—both involving multiple vehicles. One accident is at mile marker 6 and the other is near mile marker 4. Police are diverting drivers at Exit 7 (southbound) and allowing them back on at Exit 4.

There are reports of southbound frontage roads being backed up as well.

Drivers headed into Lafayette on I-49 are advised to seek alternative routes to bypass the congestion until we get an update from authorities. There are no other specifics related to the accident, including potential injuries or the cause of the crash. Local law enforcement and emergency services are on the scene, working to manage the situation and clear the roadway.

We urge motorists to exercise caution and to stay tuned for further updates. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide additional information as it becomes available.

Story developing...