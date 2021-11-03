Lafayette Based Businesses Set to Expand Before End of the Year

There is some exciting news for those who love the Bourbon Royalty Candles.

The Bourbon Royalty Candle Company is moving locations so that they can expand their business.

The current location of the company is at 3058 Zachary Drive in Scott, La where they are utilizing a 7,000 square foot space. However, come mid-December they will be moving to a 20,000 square foot building located at 3403 Moss Street.

The founders of the company, Jamie and Rusty Phillips, who are wonderful human beings, first began making candles as a hobby in 2008. After seeing the high demand for their product they created the company, Bourbon Royalty, in 2013.

The company is only growing bigger and better with each year.

“We’ve grown by about 40% each year. And with the recent partnership with Link2Sales, a national showroom based at America’s Mart in Atlanta, our company has seen another growth spurt,” says Phillips. “Today, we service over 600 wholesale accounts across the gulf south region and east coast.”

They are shooting for a move-in date of mid-December of this year.

And if that wasn’t enough excitement for you, Bougie Bar is also moving to a bigger location.

Bougie Bar, which is also owned by Jamie and Rusty Phillips, is currently located at 403-B South Buchanan Street and will be moving into a larger and newly renovated space, formerly known as B.E.D Nightclub and Lounge, at 2069 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette.

Now this place gives the words “girls night” a new meaning. At Bougie Bar, you can create your own custom and creative candles. Right now the shop has about 1,600 square feet of space and after the move, they will have about 2,300 square feet to work with. This move allows for expansion in all areas of the business and allows for a more creative experience for the customers.

“We love our S Buchanan space, but we outgrew it,” says Phillips. “We think this move will allow us to become more immersed in the fabric of downtown for many years to come.”

One of the newest additions is what is called the “Drop-in Bar” which will be for parties of 6 or more people who want to drop in to make a candle. This means no more reservations.

A tentative opening date for the new Bougie Bar on Jefferson Street is set for mid-November.

