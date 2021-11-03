The Sonic Christmas Parade Returns to Lafayette

Santa is coming to town this year for the Sonic Christmas Parade.

The parade will start at 1 p.m. in downtown Lafayette and will end in the Oil Center.

There will be floats, marching bands, performance groups, and of course the main event, Santa. There will also be a collection of letters for Santa. So be sure to bring the children's letters for Santa since those will be picked up at the parade.

As always, the Sonic Christmas Parade is a great opportunity for everyone to thank those that have served this great nation. There will be no charge for veterans to participate in the parade. Simply come out with your uniform or colors on and join in on the fun!

This year will be a special event since the Sonic Christmas Parade was canceled last year due to Covid concerns.

