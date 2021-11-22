Official Santa Helper/Grand Marshal for Lafayette Sonic Christmas Parade Revealed

The official arrival of Santa to Lafayette is always at the Sonic Christmas Parade. This year, as Acadiana starts to step toward normalcy post-pandemic, the Sonic Christmas Parade is back and will be bigger and better than ever!

The parade kicks off Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. The parade will begin in downtown Lafayette at the Jefferson St. underpass and conclude in Lafayette's Oil Center.

Santa will be the star of the show (Grand Marshal Helper Santa's name will be below) but that's not all, the Sonic Christmas Parade will feature floats, high school marching bands and dance teams.

Kids are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa to the parade where they will be collected and mailed to the North Pole.

Since Lafayette does not have a Veteran’s Day Parade, all veterans from every branch of the military are urged to march (or ride) in the Sonic Christmas Parade. Transportation will be provided and there is no charge to participate. Veterans are asked to arrive at noon and to wear their uniforms or colors. Veterans are to report to Vine St between 2nd St. & Jefferson St. at noon and they will be directed to their position in the parade. This will be an excellent opportunity for Lafayette and Acadiana residents to show their appreciation for the men and women who have served in the armed forces. There is no charge to veterans.

The 2021 Helper Santa and Grand Marshal for the annual Lafayette Sonic Christmas Parade is Obie Hulin, owner and CEO of Hulco Printers, Inc. located at 204 E. Amedee Dr. in Scott, La.

Facebook, Obie Hulin

Obie lives in Mire, La. and is married to Jenny Parich Hulin.

Hulin will welcome the official kickoff of the 2021 Christmas holiday season and is proud to be Santa's official helper at the annual Sonic Christmas Parade in Lafayette.