It is that time of year when the big man officially arrives in Lafayette. That's right, Santa is coming to town this weekend for the Sonic Christmas Parade.

The very popular parade will take place in Downtown Lafayette this Sunday, November 4, 2022.

The parade will start at 1 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette and will end in the Oil Center.

Sonic Christmas Parade Route Via Facebook loading...

There will be floats, marching bands, performance groups, and of course the main event, Santa. So make sure that the kiddos write those letters so that they can hand them over to Santa at the parade.

One special thing about this parade is that it is the largest parade in Lafayette. That's right, so many organizations and people love to participate in this event. And we know that the community loves to come out and show their support.

As always, the Sonic Christmas Parade is a great opportunity for everyone to thank those that have served this great nation. There will be no charge for veterans to participate in the parade. Simply come out with your uniform or colors on and join in on the fun!

