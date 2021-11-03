LCA Chooses to Play Up, Moves to Class 4A

Lafayette Christian Academy is seeking a new challenge for its athletes and athletic program.

The school has elected to leave the 2A classification and play in Class 4A. That's according to LCA headmaster Jay Miller, who confirmed the news to KPEL.

Last week, the LHSAA announced its official enrollment totals and school classifications for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years. The latest round of classifications placed LCA in Class 2A, where the school has competed since 2019. However, under Louisiana High School Athletic Association rules, schools may petition the association to play in a higher classification. LCA took advantage of that rule and petitioned to play in 4A.

Based on how Class 4A's districts are currently structured, LCA would fit into District 5 with St. Thomas More, Teurlings, Westgate, and Northside. However, Miller says he's hearing reports that redistricting may be on the horizon for Acadiana's 4A programs.

"We're hearing they may condense the three Acadiana-area 4A districts into two," Miller said. "They may be looking at two seven- or eight-team districts."

Miller said he had no problems playing in a larger district. In fact, Miller says a district with seven or eight teams helps his coaches off the field.

"It makes it easier to schedule non-district games when seven of your games are already set," Miller said. "We have confidence that wherever we're put, it will be good."

LCA's move to 4A comes as the school and the church that oversees it expand.

"The Family Church, which oversees the growth of LCA, is adding a new Kidz World addition, which will free up between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet of building space," Miller said. "With that,

it gives us the ability to expand our classrooms on campus."

Miller says the Kidz World facility will include classrooms, as well as two auditoriums, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, and offices. That expansion is expected to be completed in August 2022.

"Everyone is going to benefit. On our high school campus, four or five of our classrooms are being used by junior high classes. This will let us move those classes out of the high school, which frees space for more high school classes."

