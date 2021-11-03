Parents March, Protest Continued Caddo Schools Mask Mandate

A crowd of demonstrators, made up of mostly parents of Caddo Parish school students, were protesting the recent decision by Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree to keep in place the mask mandate for students at schools across the parish.

danny mccormick / facebook

danny mccormick / facebook

Currently, Caddo Parish Schools requires students, staff and faculty to wear face masks. The Goree decision to keep the mask mandate in place came despite Gov. John Bel Edwards lifting the state’s mask mandate, giving schools the choice to opt out of wearing masks.

caddoschools.org

The protest had been in the works for almost a week, with word being spread predominantly via social media: What was described as "digital flyer" had made it's way around social media. It stated, in part: "calling all parents" and continued with "The Governor's mask mandate has been lifted. The School Board decides if our children stay masked."

caddoschools.org

caddoschools.org

Get our free mobile app

The Top 14 Colleges & Universities In Louisiana For 2022 The website WalletHub has ranked out the Top 14 schools in Louisiana for 2022. Here are the results

18 Facts About Shreveport's Centenary College Football Program Centenary College in Shreveport was once home to one of the biggest college football powerhouse programs in the country.