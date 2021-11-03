Parents March, Protest Continued Caddo Schools Mask Mandate
A crowd of demonstrators, made up of mostly parents of Caddo Parish school students, were protesting the recent decision by Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree to keep in place the mask mandate for students at schools across the parish.
Currently, Caddo Parish Schools requires students, staff and faculty to wear face masks. The Goree decision to keep the mask mandate in place came despite Gov. John Bel Edwards lifting the state’s mask mandate, giving schools the choice to opt out of wearing masks.
The protest had been in the works for almost a week, with word being spread predominantly via social media: What was described as "digital flyer" had made it's way around social media. It stated, in part: "calling all parents" and continued with "The Governor's mask mandate has been lifted. The School Board decides if our children stay masked."