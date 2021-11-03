Police: Argument Led to Child Getting Shot

Lafayette police are revealing more information about the case in which a nine-year-old girl was shot while inside an apartment.

That incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on East Simcoe Street near Kattie Street.

According to investigators, two adults had been arguing in the parking lot of the apartment complex. One of those adults pulled a gun during the argument and began shooting at the other person. Witnesses at the apartment complex say they heard seven or eight gunshots.

Police did not say if the gunman struck his intended target. We do know the bullets shattered windows and pierced walls, including the one that struck the little girl. Family members say the girl was inside an apartment when a bullet traveled through the wall and into the home before striking the child. Relatives say the girl had just returned home from school when she was shot. The girl is in the hospital, where she is listed as stable.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this case, call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

