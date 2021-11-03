Dan Bongino Returns to Radio to Address Recent Absence

Since Monday, October 25th, The Dan Bongino Show has been running Best Of shows as the nationally-syndicated host has been in a disagreement with his syndicator - Cumulus Broadcasting - over their COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees.

As a matter of fact, Bongino gave Cumulus executives an ultimatum on the air: "You can have me, or you can have the mandate, but you can't have both."

On Wednesday, nearly an hour before The Dan Bongino Show was set to run another episode without the host being live behind the microphone, Bongino made the announcement on Twitter that he would be back on the air.

During his announcement, Bongino gave out many "thank you's" - to his conservative listeners who voted in statewide races in New Jersey and Virginia on Tuesday night, to liberals who Bongino says helped to screw up Democratic campaigns in those states, and to those who have stood by him during his fight with Cumulus.

Bongino also announced he would be creating a fund for employees fired by Cumulus over their refusal to take the COVID vaccine and that he would put $250,000.00 of his own money into it.

Bongino also called out "so-called conservative talk show hosts," those who he says wanted his time slot - once held by Hall of Fame broadcaster Rush Limbaugh who died in February - and those who he says have not supported his position against Cumulus' COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

As the Brand Manager for Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL, I just want you to know that I am also very disappointed that Dan Bongino's show has not been airing LIVE episodes. This is a decision that is out of our hands and is being made by Cumulus/Westwood One and Dan Bongino himself.

We started airing Dan's show on Monday, June 21st, and have enjoyed a great relationship with him and Bongino's Producer Jim, who booked Moon Griffon on The Dan Bongino Show on August 11th, during which Bongino said glowing things about KPEL and our listeners.

"God Bless KPEL!" said Bongino during the interview while he praised the people of Louisiana "who love this country, people who bleed red, white, and blue...vote solid American values."

Will Dan Bongino and Cumulus/Westwood One come to an agreement? That remains to be seen.

Moon Griffon's Most Memorable Nicknames