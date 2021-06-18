Newstalk 96.5 KPEL is proud to announce that we are now Acadiana's home for The Dan Bongino Show!

Dan Bongino will air in the 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. time slot formerly occupied by the late Rush Limbaugh for the last nearly three decades. Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 of complications from lung cancer. Limbaugh's death was announced by his wife, Kathryn, at the very beginning of his show on February 17th.

Bongino, who is a cancer survivor, shared his fondness for Rush in this interview on "Fox & Friends."



Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

I think just about every conservative in America and a lot of conservatives around the world, that learning process first started with Rush! We became different people because of Rush Limbaugh."

KPEL listeners are familiar with Bongino, who has often times served as a guest host on The Mark Levin Show, which airs from 6-9 p.m. on our station. Listeners know Bongino as a staunch supporter of President Trump and for his highly successful podcast of the same name.

Photo provided by Westwood One

Bongino has quite a unique resume that helps shape his perspective on the issues of the day.

"I grew up a fan of conservative talk radio. I grew up on a healthy diet of Rush Limbaugh - God rest his soul - Mark Levin, and Sean Hannity. Combine that with my experiences in the Secret Service as a Secret Service agent, and with the NYPD, and I think you're going to have a really incredible show you'll be proud of."

Message from Dan Bongino from WWO Marketing on Vimeo.

Bongino is also a former U.S. Congressional candidate and is a New York Times bestselling author (Exonerated: The Failed Takedown of President Donald Trump by the Swamp & The Fight: A Secret Service Agent's Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine).

"I tackle the biggest political issues of the day, debunking both liberal and swamp establishment Rhetoric," says Bongino.

You, our KPEL audience, told us that you wanted Dan Bongino on our airwaves, and we LISTENED! Thank YOU for your feedback and support and enjoy The Dan Bongino Show!