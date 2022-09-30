Moon Griffon Guest Hosts “The Dan Bongino Show” for 2nd Time

"The Voice of Louisiana" was heard across the USA once again as Moon Griffon guest hosted "The Dan Bongino Show."

In his second appearance as guest host, Moon tackled some of the biggest issues facing our nation today and took calls from listeners across the country. One of these issues was climate change. It's something Moon has talked about on a near daily basis on his own show.

We cannot stop hurricanes from coming," says Moon. "There have been hurricanes and there will always be hurricanes. Man can't stop them! Man made global warming...what a joke!"

He played an audio clip from John Coleman, co-founder of The Weather Channel, as Coleman repeatedly expressed his opposition to modern climate change theory, calling it "baloney."

Moon also delved deeper into the shouting match between Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins and Raya Salter - a clean energy advocate - at a House Oversight Committee hearing on the oil and gas industry.

The fossil fuel industry that owns your state is destroying the earth and the natural world."

That was Salter's response to Rep. Higgins as the two went back and forth. Salter made it clear how negatively she feels about the fossil fuel industry and the chemical plant industry, which Moon takes exception to.

This lady is nuts! Does she even realize how much of an impact the oil and gas industry has in her everyday life? We can't survive without the oil and gas industry and she wants to ruin it!

You can listen to Moon's second time guest hosting "The Dan Bongino Show" by CLICKING ON THE LINK BELOW.

