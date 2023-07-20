LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Friday, June 30, 2023, was a great day for conservatives in America.

The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up a summer of big wins for conservatives with two decisions involving higher education that will affect millions of people across the country: by banning colleges from considering race in admission policies which affects schools like Harvard University, the University of North Carolina, and other universities who use "affirmative action" to boost the enrollment of Black and Latino students and by ruling against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

On a day that conservatives across the country wanted to celebrate, "The Voice of Louisiana" Moon Griffon filled in for Dan Bongino on his nationally-syndicated show. Discussing these cases, along with other conservative wins handed down during the summer term, Moon brought his Louisiana values (and his voice) to the national stage to lay out how he believes many institutions of higher education have been taking advantage of students over the years.

Another big topic of discussion this summer has been the heat. With all of the climate change talk that usually happens this time of the year, Moon welcomed onto the show meteorologist and talk show host Stephen Parr, who he calls his "Climate Czar." The two discussed why they believe information pushed by climate change activists is either not correct or is cherry-picked to fit their narrative.

"It was so much fun to get to talk to Dan's audience once again," said Moon. "And to be able to bring Stephen on with me to combat some of this climate change nonsense made it that much better."