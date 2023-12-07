NEW YORK, NY (KPEL News) - With the 3-year radio contract for the Dan Bongino Show set to expire in May 2024, many listeners have wondered if the show will continue, especially considering his rocky relationship with provider Westwood One/Cumulus.

When Rush Limbaugh died in February of 2021, Bongino's popularity had built up so much that Westwood One/Cumulus signed him to a 3-year contract for Rush's timeslot as Bongino was offered as a lead candidate to keep that midday (11 a.m. - 2 p.m. EST) slot going for conservative radio. When he took over for LImbaugh, 115 stations were affiliated with him. Now, 356 affiliates carry The Dan Bongino Show.

Is Dan Bongino Quitting His Radio Show?

Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL is proud to air "The Dan Bongino Show" and we are excited about our great relationship we have with Bongino and Producer Jim. Statewide radio show host Moon Griffon has guest-hosted for him multiple times since Bongino joined the KPEL lineup.

In April of this year, the announcement was made by Bongino that he would no longer be doing a weekend show on Fox News called "Unfiltered." As the Program Director/Brand Manager for KPEL, I called Bongino's provider Westwood One to discuss his status on the radio. They assured me that announcement only pertained to the TV side of Dan Bongino, not the radio part. In talking with a representative of Westwood One, they were very confident about his future with them. Remember, Bongino has had his issues with Cumulus when it came to the COVID vaccine mandate. As a matter of fact, Bongino gave Cumulus executives an ultimatum on the air: "You can have me, or you can have the mandate, but you can't have both."

Well, turns out that Westwood One rep was right! Bongino has announced he has extended his contract for multiple years.

"It’s been a fascinating couple years of ups and downs both personally and in the political space," said Bongino in this yahoo.finance article. “I love what I do, and I’m ecstatic that we’ve agreed to move forward with the show after changes were made. I want to thank all the shows’ supporters, the stations, and program directors for their continued support. I promise to keep my foot on the gas pedal.”