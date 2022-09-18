Moon Griffon to Guest Host The Dan Bongino Show Again This Week

It went so well the first time, so let's do it again!

"The Voice of Louisiana" was heard all across the USA on July 6th when Moon Griffon guest hosted The Dan Bongino Show. From mentions of the food Louisianans eat to our hot and humid weather, Moon brought a Southern flare to the Show.

"The difference between me and Dan Bongino is he has an accent and I don't," Moon joked as he opened the show.

Moon's radio relationship began with Dan nearly a year ago. It was back in July/August of 2021 that we began talking with Bongino's people after hearing the nationally-syndicated host focus on U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and his push for the controversial bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate. Cassidy, who Bongino referred to as "a dreadful RINO senator" - was one of 19 Republicans to vote with the Democrats in passing the bill.

"Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy shows what cowardice looks like," Bongino said on his podcast. His "shocking comments...(on Trump impeachment trial) perfectly encapsulate the attitude of the Swamp."

Moon, who has been a critic of Cassidy since he "turned on Trump" and voted for the former President's impeachment, was welcomed as a guest on The Dan Bongino Show and made quite an impression as Dan loved Moon's "Psycho Bill" nickname for Cassidy and Moon's take on how ill-received Cassidy became among many of his constituents.

Needless to say, Moon is excited to be invited back to fill in for the nationally-syndicated Bongino.

In a way, this is even better than being invited to guest host the first time," says Griffon. "To ask me back meant they enjoyed what I brought to the show and I'm so excited to get to do it again. It's going to be a blast.

So, when will Griffon guest host The Dan Bongino Show this week? It will be on Thursday!

What will Moon have on tap for the show? You will have to tune in from Noon to 3 PM on Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL to find out.

