The “Voice of Louisiana” Heard Across the USA on The Dan Bongino Show

It was a great day for Louisiana!

Moon Griffon, whose voice is syndicated across the state, was tapped to guest host the nationally-syndicated Dan Bongino Show on Tuesday, a day after the Fourth of July.

And there were no shortages of Louisiana references on the show.

From mentions of the food Louisianans eat to our hot and humid weather, Moon brought a Southern flare to the Dan Bongino Show.

"The difference between me and Dan Bongino is he has an accent and I don't," Moon joked as he opened the show and gave Dan a hard time after Dan admitted last week to "turning in his man card" and drinking wine.

True to form, Moon mixed in his unique insight with informative interviews, along with his trademark humor.

In the first hour of the show, he spoke with Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, a frequent guest on the Moon Griffon Show. The pair discussed issues facing our nation such as inflation and gun control.

John Blanchard with the Matthew James Financial Group joined Moon in the second hour to discuss financial issues as national policies are affecting our everyday lives.

And, in the third hour of the show, Moon welcomed Mike Sommers, President/CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, as they discussed API's Ten-Point Policy Plan to Restore U.S. Energy Leadership, Fuel Economic Recovery.

(You can listen to the entire show by CLICKING ABOVE.)

"I just want to thank Dan Bongino so much for letting me fill in for him and for giving me this opportunity to speak to a national audience," said Moon. "I had a blast and I hope I represented my listeners and the state well."

America's Most Conservative Presidents Ever

Moon Griffon's Most Memorable Nicknames