Only five months after launching his new daily syndicated radio show, Dan Bongino is threatening to quit if his syndicator implements its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

On Monday's edition of The Dan Bongino Show, Bongino made his stance clear. He told the executives at Cumulus Broadcasting they have a choice to make: Do they want to keep the mandate or Bongino's services?

"You can have me, or you can have the mandate, but you can't have both." Bongino said during his monologue.

Bongino himself is vaccinated. However, he says he sees vaccine mandates as an issue of ethics and morals that ordinary people can't fight on their own. He says his salvo is an attempt to stand up for others who oppose the vaccine and "don't have a platform to fight back."

“I believe these vaccine mandates are unethical," Bongino said on air. "I believe they’re immoral. I believe they don’t take into account the science of natural immunity due to a prior infection. I believe they’re broad-based and don’t take into account an individual circumstances of why they may or may not want to take a vaccine. And they’re antithetical to everything I believe in.”

The Cumulus vaccine mandate went into effect on October 11. Since then, numerous Cumulus employees across the United States, including a few in the company's Lafayette office, have resigned or have been fired because they refuse to comply with their mandate.

Bongino's stance is receiving praise from conservative politicians and pundits.

Bongino mentioned nothing about his relationship with Fox News, whose parent company, Fox Corp., is enforcing its own vaccine, testing, and mask mandates.

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?