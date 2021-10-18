Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell Has Died
General Colin Powell, the former U.S. Secretary of State, has died from complications due to COVID-19 according to his family members who posted about his death on his Facebook page.
Powell was also the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He died at the age of 84. He was born in 1937.
His family noted that Powell was fully vaccinated. They wanted to extend their gratitude to everyone at Walter Reed National Medical Center for taking care of Powell.
They wrote the following,
We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American. The Powell Family
The following is the story written this morning by the Associated Press:
But his reputation also suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Powell went before the U.N. Security Council and made the case for the U.S. war against Iraq.
He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body.
Republican politician Allen West commenting on Powell's passing:
