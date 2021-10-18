Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell Has Died

General Colin Powell, the former U.S. Secretary of State, has died from complications due to COVID-19 according to his family members who posted about his death on his Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Facebook Page

Powell was also the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He died at the age of 84. He was born in 1937.

Photo courtesy of Colin Powell Facebook Page

His family noted that Powell was fully vaccinated. They wanted to extend their gratitude to everyone at Walter Reed National Medical Center for taking care of Powell.

Photo courtesy of Powell's Facebook

They wrote the following,

We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American. The Powell Family

Photo courtesy of Powell's Facebook

The following is the story written this morning by the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday.

Photo courtesy of Powell's Facebook Page

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

Photo courtesy of Powell's Facebook Page

But his reputation also suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Powell went before the U.N. Security Council and made the case for the U.S. war against Iraq.

Photo courtesy of Powell's Facebook Page

He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body.

Photo courtesy of Ana Navarro Facebook

Republican politician Allen West commenting on Powell's passing:

Photo courtesy of West's Facebook Page

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Acadiana's Secret Ingredients to Splendid Gumbo

Acadiana's Secret Ingredients to Splendid Gumbo

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System