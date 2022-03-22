If you just do a Google search for Donald Trump, the man cannot stay out of the news.

Or, the news cannot stay away from him.

Depends on how you look at it.

One thing that we all can agree on is that the name "Donald Trump" makes for a great attention getter, whether it's in a headline for an article or for an interview on the radio/television.

Remember when the 45th President joined the Moon Griffon Show? It was MUST LISTEN TO radio as they discussed Governor Edwards' raising of taxes, Louisiana's high auto insurance rates, and the LSU-Alabama game during which Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a huge victory on the way to a National Championship.

Photo provided by Westwood One

When Cumulus/Westwood One first launched the Dan Bongino Show on radio stations across the country in May 2021, he interviewed Trump. Now, ten months later, Bongino welcomed the former president on air once again.

They discussed the following topics:

Supreme Court Nomination Hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senate Judiciary Committee Considers Nominations For Judges

Nobody...has been treated like him (Justice Brett Kavanaugh). What they did to that man, they tortured him. I don't think he'll ever be the same and I could understand it. I actually think he is very much afraid of them now and he's afraid of being impeached.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict and how President Joe Biden is handling it

Putin 100% would not have attacked Ukraine if I were President, meaning if the election wasn't rigged with the mail-in ballots and everything they did. He (Putin) would not have gone in.

Record Inflation

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

If the election was where it should have been there would be no problem with inflation, with gas prices, with the economy.

How President Trump Negotiated with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Very strong person. Smart. Very tough. He loves China. He's for China. I'm for the United States.

Enjoy the interview by CLICKING BELOW.

