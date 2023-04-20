‘It’s a Sad Day:’ Dan Bongino Addresses Broadcast Future in Emotional Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Nationally-syndicated radio show host Dan Bongino made headlines across the country on Thursday when he announced "some life-changing personal news" about his broadcast future.

Bongino's broadcast star has risen to incredible heights over the last few years. As a Fox News contributor with a highly successful podcast, Bongino amassed a huge audience as he gave his animated yet informed take on national issues.

Graphic provided by Westwood One

When Rush Limbaugh died in February of 2021, Bongino's popularity had built up so much that Westwood One/Cumulus signed him to a 3-year contract for Rush's timeslot as Bongino was offered as a lead candidate to keep that midday (11 a.m. - 2 p.m. EST) slot going for conservative radio.

In addition to his radio show and his podcast, Bongino has been doing a weekend show on Fox News called "Unfiltered." In an announcement that set off headlines across the country, Bongino broke this news.

There you have it. Bongino and Fox News have parted ways. Bongino was very gracious to Fox News in his announcement, expressing gratitude for his time there over the past 10 years. Saying that "it was a contractual thing...nothing more," the often unapologetic man who unleashes criticism on those he feel deserve it was at times somber while making the announcement. "It's a sad day," said Bongino during his announcement.

Is Dan Bongino Quitting His Radio Show?

Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL is proud to air "The Dan Bongino Show" from 12-3 p.m. each weekday. As the Program Director/Brand Manager for KPEL, I called his provider Westwood One to discuss Bongino's status on the radio. They assured me Thursday's announcement only pertained to the TV side of Dan Bongino, not the radio part.

Currently, Bongino is in the final year of a 3-year contract with Westwood One/Cumulus that ends in May 2024. In talking with a representative of Westwood One, they are very confident about his future with them.