Moon Griffon Welcomes Back Mark Levin as He Discusses Latest Book ‘The Democrat Party Hates America’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Making his return to "The Moon Griffon Show," seven-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, radio host, and Fox News star Mark Levin joined "The Voice of Louisiana" to discuss his latest book "The Democrat Party Hates America."

In addition to his latest book, Levin has been busy discussing Hamas' attack on Israel, a brutal display that took the lives of at least 600 Israelis and injured over 2,000, according to news.northeastern.edu

Two years ago, Levin made his first appearance on "The Moon Griffon Show" as Moon asked him to talk about one of his #1 New York Times bestsellers, "American Marxism."

On his second appearance with Griffon, though, the two big voices decided to concentrate on Levin's new book as Levin pulls no punches about his views on the Democratic Party.

Every legal, legitimate, and appropriate tool and method must be employed in the short- and long- run to defeat the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party must be resoundingly conquered in the next election and several elections thereafter, or it will become extremely difficult to undo the damage it is unleashing at breakneck pace. People ask me all the time, 'why is this happening to our country? Don’t these Democrat politicians and their friends care about our country?' The answer is power.

Of course, Griffon shared his views of the Democratic Party with Levin, as he calls them "The Party of Filth and the Party of Hate."

Having Mark (Levin) on the show the first time was a thrill! He's always been one of my all-time favorites. He's smart, tough and he tells the truth. I'm honored that he decided to come on my show again.

LISTEN as Griffon sits down with "The Great One."