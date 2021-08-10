"The Great One" Mark Levin was a guest on the Moon Griffon Show on Monday, talking politics, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, and his latest #1 New York Times bestseller "American Marxism."

"It was truly an honor to have Mark Levin on my show," said Moon Griffon. "His book is phenomenal and it was great to sit down and talk about what's going on in the world with him. And, of course, he wanted to talk about "Psycho" Bill so, being the nice guy that I am, we talked about "Psycho" Bill."

Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The nationally syndicated radio host and Fox News personality Mark Levin actually started off the conversation talking about the man he calls "an unhinged buffoon," Cassidy.

"What the hell happened to that guy?" asked Levin to Griffon. "What a disaster! The guy supported the bill before he even read it."

That bill that Levin is referencing is the controversial Infrastructure bill being heard Tuesday in the U.S. Congress. He went into detail about what exactly Louisiana is getting out of the proposed bill.

"They'll give you five projects in Louisiana for $2 Trillion. You'd better get more than five projects in Louisiana."

"Him (Cassidy) and his wife are from Illinois," quipped Griffon. "So, now Illinois has three U.S. Senators and we've only got one," said Griffon, referencing John Kennedy as the lone U.S. Senator representing the Bayou State.

Levin also discuss "American Marxism," why he wrote it and how important he believes it is for people to educate themselves on this movement.

You can listen to Mark Levin from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Monday - Friday here on KPEL and on our Newstalk affiliates KEEL Radio.