LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has been teasing a potential run for governor, meeting with supporters and donors to further fuel speculation. Earlier this week, he announced that he had come to a decision on whether or not to run, but said he would announce his decision by the end of the week.

On Friday morning, Cassidy released a statement saying that he was going to stick with his job in the Senate.

When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America," Cassidy said in his announcement. "For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor."

While the official announcement is new, it comes after he signaled such a decision Thursday, when he released a statement on his upcoming work with the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee in the Senate.

So Who Is Running?

As of right now, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is the only Republican to announce his candidacy. He has also received a very early endorsement from the state GOP as well as former gubernatorial candidates Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is expected to announce his candidacy, while Treasurer John Schroder has also been long speculated to run. State Senator Sharon Hewitt will also be making her decision soon.

attachment-attachment-Senator-John-Kennedy-Youtube-via-Senator-John-Kennedy loading...

On top of all that, however, Sen. John Kennedy has also said he expects to make a decision soon on whether or not to run.

Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.

On the Democratic side, there isn't a clear picture. However, there has been recent speculation that Dr. Shawn Wilson, transportation secretary under Gov. John Bel Edwards, may also be considering a run, especially after not ruling it out in some recent media appearances.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of November 14 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.