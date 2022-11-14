Will U.S. Senator John Kennedy run for governor of Louisiana in 2023?

It's a question many have been asking since John Bel Edwards was re-elected in 2019. As a matter of fact, many people wanted Kennedy to run for governor against Edwards three years ago. But, he decided to finish out his first tern as U.S. Senator.

On Election Day, Kennedy easily won re-election to the Senate despite facing 12 challengers. He amassed a campaign warchest of $37 million but his popularity helped him coast through.

Jeff Landry via Governor's Announcement Video Jeff Landry via Governor's Announcement Video loading...

Over a month ago, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his run for governor. Then, just days before Election Day, Landry received two big endorsements from the last two GOP candidates for governor - businessman Eddie Rispone and former U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham. And, shortly after, the LAGOP endorsed Landry, angering other potential gubernatorial candidates, especially Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

Many thought that Landry's entrance into the race - along with the endorsements - as well as Kennedy's recent re-election to the U.S. Senate might mean that Kennedy had decided against a run for governor.

But, hold the phone.

Senator John Kennedy Senator John Kennedy loading...

Kennedy released a statement on Monday morning that is only going to ramp up the speculation and bring about more questions:

I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems. "Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.”

Will John Kennedy put his name in the hat for the governorship? We shall see.

