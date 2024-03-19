BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - As Louisiana lawmakers continue to legislate their way through another session in Baton Rouge, one proposal could mean the end of inspection stickers for most Louisiana drivers.

The proposal appears to be similar to a Texas law that went into effect recently, which would eliminate vehicle inspection stickers across the state. However, local governments that had enacted laws requiring "emissions testing" would mean some drivers would still need to get their vehicle inspected.

Stonewall Representative Larry Bagley says his bill, House Bill 344, would remove the inspection sticker requirement for Louisiana.

“It really doesn’t do anything other than make us pay money to the state government," Bagley told Louisiana Radio Network. "It’s a money raiser for the state and there’s no reason for it."

One of the biggest concerns among critics of the bill is loss of revenue.

State Inspection Sticker

“Their concern is that they are going to lose some money and would like to be sure that’s kept in the budget," Bagley explained. "And I told them I’d work with them, I’m on Appropriations so I told them I’d take care of all of that."

So far, Bagley hasn’t received any opposition from Governor Jeff Landry’s administration over the bill.

The only places in the state that would still need to pay for inspections are Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Clean Air Act rules mean that residents of those parishes will have to pay for "emissions testing" instead of a standard inspection, which cost $8 per inspection.

It's not Bagley's first attempt to try and remove inspection stickers in Louisiana.

There was an attempt in 2019 to eliminate inspection stickers. However, it was actually found unconstitutional.

"I'm disappointed because it's the most popular bill I've ever carried," Bagley said back in 2019 after he authored House Bill 546. Like Texas, his bill would have eliminated the inspection and inspection stickers, but have drivers pay $20 annually, which would have been used to fund more state troopers.

However, the Louisiana Constitution sets a limit on the money for registration renewals. That $20 fee would have exceeded that limit.

How Texas Did It

In Texas, drivers have to pay a $7.50 inspection fee, get their car inspected, and do it all over again the following year - much like we do in Louisiana (except we also have a 2-year inspection option). However, a recently-passed law is eliminating the inspection and the state will just charge drivers an annual $7.50 fee.

“Vehicle inspections are costly, time-consuming, and provide little benefit to public safety,” Republican state Sen. Mayes Middleton said in defense of Texas House Bill 3297. “[This bill] saves hardworking Texans tens of millions of hours of their time, not taken away any more from their family or work.”

So, as of 2025, Texas drivers across most of the state will no longer have to do this.

