Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a carjacking and police chase that started in Lafayette and ended in Acadia Parish in south Louisiana.

Under the new Louisiana carjacking law, a suspect faces no less that five years in prison without the benefit of parole. The bill was signed by Governor Jeff Landry the same day the crime occurred. The penalty adjustments for carjacking were in response to incidents that have severely injured or killed the victims.

Because of the boy's age, he will not be tried as an adult. He is currently in the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

On Tuesday, March 5, Lafayette Police responded to a call about the carjacking in the 600 block of Stevenson Street. A man told police that he had returned home and was getting out of his vehicle when two male suspects brandished guns, threatened the man, snagged the keys from him, and stole his car.

Lafayette Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office located the stolen vehicle traveling in the Lafayette city limits and attempted to stop them. The driver instead raced off, and police chased after them. The pursuit continued into Acadia Parish where the suspect's vehicle hit a police unit and ran off the road.

The juvenile, who was driving, got out of the car and fled on foot, but was later apprehended by the Crowley Police Department and the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officers also found a semi-automatic rifle inside the stolen vehicle.

The boy is charged with:

Carjacking

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

The second suspect is still at large and Lafayette Police are working to identify him. Anyone with information is urged to call them or Lafayette Crime Stoppers.

