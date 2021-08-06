Moon Griffon to Welcome Mark Levin as Guest on Monday’s Show

Nationally syndicated radio host, Fox News personality, and seven-time New York Times bestselling author Mark Levin will make an appearance as a guest on The Moon Griffon Show on Monday!

Currently, Levin is promoting his latest #1 best-seller "American Marxism." In the book, publisher Simon and Schuster say "Levin explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology are now pervasive in American society and culture—from our schools, the press, and corporations, to Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and the Biden presidency—and how it is often cloaked in deceptive labels like 'progressivism,' 'democratic socialism,' 'social activism,' and more."

Levin is scheduled to be a guest Monday from 9:33 - 9:45 AM on the Moon Griffon Show. He will promote "American Marxism" but don't be surprised if Moon tries to pick his bring about a certain U.S. Senator that has drawn the ire of both Moon and Mark - Bill Cassidy.

Regardless, Moon is currently reading Mark's latest bestseller and is looking forward to speaking with him about it.

"I'm so excited and grateful to have a man with such integrity and honesty be on my show," says Moon Griffon. "Having President Trump on my show was, by far, the greatest guest ever. Mark Levin is right up there with President Trump. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to be able to sit down and talk with the Great One!"

You can listen to Mark Levin from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Monday - Friday here on KPEL and on our Newstalk affiliates KEEL Radio.