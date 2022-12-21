Moon Griffon’s Show Expanding into Baton Rouge Market

Moon Griffon, who hosts "The Moon Griffon Show", will be expanding his radio presence as he will now be heard on a Baton Rouge radio station.

For years, people in other markets have expressed that they want to hear "The Moon Griffon Show" on their local radio station, and for those people who live Baton Rouge along with the surrounding areas, they will have the chance to hear his show live.

Moon Griffon Moon Griffon, TSM Photo loading...

The new market will have the show featured on WBRP-FM, 107.3 FM.

Griffon has been on the air for almost three decades, and he began his career in Monroe. Lafayette added his show several years later, and then other radio stations accros the state began to syndicate his show also.

This new addition means that Moon will be heard in the Baton Rouge market which he has constantly worked to get in lineup of stations. When asked about this new market additon, Moon quipped,

I'm sure all the elected officials are excited for me to join them in Baton Rouge, finally.

Moon Griffon KPEL Photo loading...

He followed up his state with a hearty laugh.

On the serious side, here is what Griffon had to say,

I am so excited to add Baton Rouge and the area market to our family. I can't wait to add them to the conversation about our local, state and national politics.

In Griffon's many years on the airwaves and via podcast, he has never stopped taking lawmakers to task for moves they have made that he says are self-serving and often not in the best interest of the people who llive in Louisiana.

Moon Griffon KPEL Photo loading...

Griffon is a conservative show host who is actuallyr registered as an Independent. He says there have been so many changes in the party over the years, he feels more at home not being affiliated with either major party.

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws