AOC Tears Into Higgins After Committee Meeting Shouting Match

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on the oil and gas industry, Rep. Clay Higgins got into an argument with Raya Salter, a clean energy advocate who accused Higgins and Louisiana of being "owned" by the oil and gas industry.

During Salter's testimony, Higgins asked her what would happen to all non-energy products that are petroleum-based if we got rid of the oil and gas industry. The discussion rapidly turned into a shouting match.

Higgins closed by saying that "the Lord gave us dominion over the planet," and that "from a biblical perspective, I am an environmentalist."

Salter countered that "The fossil fuel industry that owns your state is destroying the earth and the natural world."

After the fiery back-and-forth, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who also sits on the committee, launched into Higgins over his behavior, saying "Men who treat women like that in public, I fear how they treat them in private."

Higgins is up for re-election in this November.

The south Louisiana representative has long been an advocate for the oil and gas industry, which is one of the dominant industries in his district. In February of last year, he asked the Biden administration to rescind executive orders regarding the oil industry.

