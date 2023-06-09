WASHINGTON D.C. (KPEL News) - In the wake of news surrounding the indictment of former president Donald Trump in Miami, Florida, one of his most vocal supporters in Louisiana is speaking out. But, his message is confusing to some, while others accuse it of inciting an insurrection.

Congressman Clay Higgins, who represents a large portion of south Louisiana, posted a cryptic tweet in the wake of Trump announcing he was indicted.

"President Trump said he has 'been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM,'" Higgins wrote in the tweet. "This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold. rPOTUS has this. Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all."

The message, which sounded to some like military code calling for supporters to be at the ready, drew immediate blowback on Twitter.

Most assume that "rPOTUS" in the tweet means "real POTUS," making it a nod to supporters of the former president who believe the 2020 election was stolen. But the rest of the tweet was still confusing to most, including reporters.

One author, Jeff Sharlet, posted to Twitter that "1/50 k refers to military scale maps & publicly available US Geological Survey maps of areas mostly surrounding military installations. This isn’t a metaphor. This isn’t slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing."

Higgins, however, has been silent on social media since the post went live on Thursday evening.

The military lingo may be due in part to a stint in the Louisiana National Guard. Higgins enlisted in the Military Police Corps of the Louisiana National Guard in the late 1970s, reaching the rank of staff sergeant before leaving and going into the car dealership business, according to a profile in The Advocate.

He would later become a law enforcement officer in St. Landry Parish before running for Congress.